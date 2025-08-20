BISE Rawalpindi announces 9th class result: Check here

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Wednesday officially announced the results of the 9th Class Annual Examination 2025, with a pass percentage of 42.6%.

According to the board, a total of 125,989 candidates appeared in the examination. Of these, 53,657 students passed, while 72,312 failed to clear the exams.

Among the candidates, 62,332 were male and 63,357 were female—highlighting the increasing participation and interest of female students in academic pursuits.

At the result announcement ceremony, Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan lauded the efforts of the Controller of Examinations and his team for ensuring a transparent examination process and the timely release of results.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Controller of Examinations, the Board Secretary, and all officers and staff for their tireless efforts, integrity, and professional dedication,” he stated.

The chairman emphasized that the board’s commitment to transparency has set a positive example for other educational boards across the country.

“I will endeavor to ensure that the Rawalpindi Board continues its tradition of excellence and makes further progress in future examinations,” he added.

He also underscored that the board’s reputation is the outcome of collective effort, and called for continued dedication to uphold and elevate the institution’s standing.

The ceremony, though simple and dignified, was attended by Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan, Board Secretary Professor Amjad Iqbal Khattak, and other senior board officials.