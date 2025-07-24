web analytics
BISE Position Holders 2025: Rawalpindi and Lahore Boards announce results

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has formally declared the names of Matric Position Holders 2025 on Wednesday, commending the academic brilliance of students across the region.

Muhammad Usman, a student from Lawrence College, Ghora Gali, emerged as the winner in the list of BISE Rawalpindi Matric Position holders by scoring an excellent 1188 marks out of 1200, establishing a new standard benchmark for academic achievement. His performance has brought extreme pride to his institution and the Rawalpindi district.

Bisma Ali, a student from Punjab Girls School, Talagang, narrowly snatched the title and secured the second position with 1177 marks, presenting her dedication and steady hard work.

In third place, Maryam Shehzadi, a student from Bahria Foundation Girls School, Chakwal, got 1175 marks, demonstrating improvement in Chakwal.

Rank Name School Marks
1st Muhammad Usman Lawrence College, Ghora Gali 1188
2nd Bisma Ali Punjab Girls School, Talagang 1177
3rd Maryam Shehzadi Bahria Foundation Girls School, Chakwal 1175

The BISE Rawalpindi applauded all students on their brilliant performance, especially among current educational hurdles.

The board chairman offered sincere felicitations to the top students and motivated students to carry on striving for excellence.

In a separate announcement, BISE Lahore exposed its Matric Position Holders 2025. In this area, Haram Fatima surpassed all others with an amazing 1193 marks, being an inspiration for the students across Punjab.

The second position was collectively achieved by Noor-ul-Huda and Haji Abu Zar Tanveer, and both scored 1188 marks, while Muhammad Ali got the third position with 1187 marks.

Rank Name Marks
1st Haram Fatima 1193
2nd Noor-ul-Huda / Haji Abu Zar Tanveer 1188
3rd Muhammad Ali 1187

These results indicate the unwavering control of private institutions in academic presentation across Punjab.

According to the sources, BISE Lahore also applied QR-coded roll number slips this year to promote clarity and security during examinations.

