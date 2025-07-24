BISE Sahiwal matric toppers 2025: Check list of position holders

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal has officially announced the results of the Matric Annual Examination 2025.

The passing percentage remained 67.81.

According to BISE Sahiwal results, a total of 71,789 students appeared in the exams, out of which 48,680 candidates successfully passed.

The results reflect a consistent academic performance across the region, highlighting the efforts of students and educators alike.

The board has encouraged students to check their individual results through the official website and SMS services provided.

BISE Sahiwal position holders 2025