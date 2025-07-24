web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 24, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

BISE Sahiwal matric toppers 2025: Check list of position holders

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal has officially announced the results of the Matric Annual Examination 2025.

The passing percentage remained 67.81.

According to BISE Sahiwal results, a total of 71,789 students appeared in the exams, out of which 48,680 candidates successfully passed.

The results reflect a consistent academic performance across the region, highlighting the efforts of students and educators alike.

The board has encouraged students to check their individual results through the official website and SMS services provided.

BISE Sahiwal position holders 2025

Position Student Marks
1st Muhammad Faizan 1185
2nd Umme Roman 1187
3rd Faizan Fareed 1189

Earlier, official Matric Result 2025 were announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha, making the names of top-performing students public across both private and government institutions.

Read more: BISE Multan matric results 2025 announced: Check online

The results were announced during a press conference under the leadership of Commissioner Sargodha Division and Board Chairman Jahanzaib Awan.

At the head of the list of BISE Sargodha Position Holders 2025, Marwa Sohail of Daar-e-Arqam Model Girls School claimed the top spot with an outstanding score of 1187 marks, showcasing impressive academic results.

BISE Sargodha Matric toppers

Position Student Name Marks School Name
1st Marwa Sohail 1187 Daar-e-Arqam Model Girls School
2nd Muhammad Siraj Khan 1186 Government High School Kammar Mushani
3rd Muhammad Asad Javed 1184 Government Model High School Bhakkar
3rd Muhammad Muneeb Arshad 1184 Government Model High School Bhakkar
3rd Muneeb-ur-Rehman 1184 Daar-e-Arqam Sillanwali
3rd Ayesha Muskan 1184 Daar-e-Arqam Jhal Chakian
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.