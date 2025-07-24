BISE Sahiwal matric toppers 2025: Check list of position holders

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal has officially announced the results of the Matric Annual Examination 2025.
The passing percentage remained 67.81.
According to BISE Sahiwal results, a total of 71,789 students appeared in the exams, out of which 48,680 candidates successfully passed.
The results reflect a consistent academic performance across the region, highlighting the efforts of students and educators alike.
The board has encouraged students to check their individual results through the official website and SMS services provided.
BISE Sahiwal position holders 2025
|Position
|Student
|Marks
|1st
|Muhammad Faizan
|1185
|2nd
|Umme Roman
|1187
|3rd
|Faizan Fareed
|1189
Earlier, official Matric Result 2025 were announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha, making the names of top-performing students public across both private and government institutions.
Read more: BISE Multan matric results 2025 announced: Check online
The results were announced during a press conference under the leadership of Commissioner Sargodha Division and Board Chairman Jahanzaib Awan.
At the head of the list of BISE Sargodha Position Holders 2025, Marwa Sohail of Daar-e-Arqam Model Girls School claimed the top spot with an outstanding score of 1187 marks, showcasing impressive academic results.
BISE Sargodha Matric toppers
|Position
|Student Name
|Marks
|School Name
|1st
|Marwa Sohail
|1187
|Daar-e-Arqam Model Girls School
|2nd
|Muhammad Siraj Khan
|1186
|Government High School Kammar Mushani
|3rd
|Muhammad Asad Javed
|1184
|Government Model High School Bhakkar
|3rd
|Muhammad Muneeb Arshad
|1184
|Government Model High School Bhakkar
|3rd
|Muneeb-ur-Rehman
|1184
|Daar-e-Arqam Sillanwali
|3rd
|Ayesha Muskan
|1184
|Daar-e-Arqam Jhal Chakian