Bishkek violence: Pakistan activates CMU to assists students

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to answer queries of Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan and their families.

In a press statement issued here, the ministry said that the Crisis Management Unit has been activated on directives of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Pakistani nationals in the Kyrgyz Republic and their families may contact the unit at 051-9203108 and 051-9203094. The Crisis Management Unit may also be contacted via email [email protected].

Emergency Numbers of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan for any emergency/ assistance are +996550730550; +996501140874; +996555554476; and +996507567667.

The ministry of Foreign Affairs said that all these numbers are operational round the clock.

Several Pakistani students were injured in mob violence around student hostels in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, ARY News reported.

Violent clashes have erupted between student groups in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, with reports of attackers using batons. The attackers forcefully entered the hostel rooms and wounded several international students including Pakistanis.

The violence reportedly erupted due to a harassment incident involving Egyptian female students on May 13.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s embassy in Kyrgyzstan issued an advisory to the Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors.

“In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advise all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation return to normal,” Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early on Saturday.