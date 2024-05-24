Bishkek violence: Thousands of Pakistani students still await repatriation

BISHKEK: Thousands of Pakistani students stranded in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek after a mob attack still await their return to the homeland, ARY News reported.

According to the details, thousands of students are still at Bishkek Airport waiting for two days waiting for a flight to return home.

The students have been stuck at the airport as there is no schedule for their return. The free flights that were previously available have also been stopped.

The stranded students demanded from the government to take immediate steps for their return to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) maintained that so far 1368 students have been brought back to Pakistan through eight flights.

The PIA spokesperson said that two more flights will be operated to bring back additional students.

“A special plane will depart from Lahore and Islamabad tonight (Friday night) to bring back over 300 students,” he added.

The PIA spokesman said that it is taking all possible measures to bring back all stranded students from Kyrgyzstan.

“The national airline is operating flights as per the instructions of the Government of Pakistan. More flights would also be carried out if required. Helping our countrymen in difficult times is among the top priorities of PIA,” the spokesperson added.

On Thursday, the first flight of the PIA from Kyrgyzstan with 205 students of Sindh on board landed at Karachi airport.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah received the students stranded in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, at Karachi airport.

The Sindh government remained in contact with respect to return of the students from Bishkek, chief minister said.

The parents and relatives of the students were also present at the Karachi airport.