‘Eyes set on semi-final spot’: Skipper Bismah Maroof

Cricketer Bismah Maroof said that a strong squad has been put together for ICC World Cup 2022 with the right balance, believes it is an opportunity to create a mark and break the glass ceiling.

In the column written by captains of women cricket teams for ICC, skipper of Pakistan’s team, Bismah Maroof penned, “We arrive in New Zealand well prepared, with our eyes set on one of the four semi-final spots.”

“We have never made it to the knockouts of any World Cup across the two formats, but that does not mean that that time will never come,” she assured.

Furthermore, Maroof believed that the squad put together this year for the ‘lengthy tournament’ has the perfect balance of all the required elements for a strong team, “with the experience of Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Diana Baig, and Anam Amin.”

Weighing upon ‘the extraordinary talent of Fatima Sana and Ghulam Fatima’, and ‘the grit of Aliya Riaz and Omaima Sohail’, the skipper feels the team is set to make the nation proud with its appropriate combination of talent and experience.

Recalling onto the fair share of ups and downs of women’s team, from finishing second-last to the no-win series in the following year to jumping into the top four of the points table, “There is an urge to undo the mistakes of the last year in every individual. During our preparations in Karachi in the lead-up to this tournament, every player has put in the hard yards to prepare for the challenges that await us in New Zealand,” Maroof added.

Moreover, Bismah Maroof called Women’s World Cup – a platform where stars are born, and ever-lasting legacies are created. “For Pakistan, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 is an opportunity to leave a mark and break the glass ceiling.”

30-year-old sportsperson concluded her writing by expressing gratitude towards Pakistan Cricket Board, while she also extended her best wishes to the participants of the tournament.

