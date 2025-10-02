BISP chairperson responds to allegations against programme

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid has urged provincial governments to continue playing their positive role in further strengthening the initiative.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, she said the BISP is a transparent and digital programme and its credibility is acknowledged globally.

She highlighted that the program is extremely efficient, with administrative expenditures amounting to only one percent of its total budget.

Underscoring the BISP’s significant national reach, she said ten million families across Pakistan are currently benefiting from this mega initiative.

Highlighting the program’s effectiveness in education sector, she said over 17 million children are registered in the BISP’s Kafalat programme and 216 billion rupees have been spent on child education under the remarkable initiative.

Rubina Khalid said 3.6 million women are taking advantage from Benazir Nashounuma Programme under BISP.

She cited a recent study showing that growth stunting among six-month-old children has decreased by twenty percent, confirming that the government’s efforts are yielding positive results.

Senator Rubina Khalid said the BISP is not just a program, but a pledge to eradicate the poverty, empower the mothers and prepare a skilled, healthy and educated population for Pakistan.