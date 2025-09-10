BISP Dynamic Survey: Registration process and guidelines

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has launched a dynamic survey to expand its reach to 10 million needy families across Pakistan.



This initiative aims to ensure financial assistance is given to the deserving households through a transparent and easy registration process.

BISP Dynamic Survey Registration Process:

Eligible families are supposed to visit their nearest BISP Tehsil Office and follow these steps:

Step 1: Reach the Dynamic Registration Desk and show your Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) with the Form B of your children.

Reach the Dynamic Registration Desk and show your Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) with the Form B of your children. Step 2: Get a token for either a new survey or an update.

Get a token for either a new survey or an update. Step 3: Go to the registration room according to your token number.

Go to the registration room according to your token number. Step 4: A data entry officer will ask brief questions covering the household’s social and financial details.

A data entry officer will ask brief questions covering the household’s social and financial details. Step 5: After the completion of the form, a thumbprint will be given for the verification of the information.

After the completion of the form, a thumbprint will be given for the verification of the information. Step 6: Upon submission, a confirmation SMS will be sent from 8171.

Upon submission, a confirmation SMS will be sent from 8171. Step 7: After verification, eligible families will get an eligibility message from 8171, confirming their inclusion in the program.

Pre-Registration Guidelines for BISP Dynamic Survey

Upon receiving an official SMS from 8171, visit the BISP office on the appointment date.

Families who are not yet enrolled can also visit for registration.

Present necessary documents, including: Form B of Children Recent electricity bill Active mobile number



BISP has clearly mentioned that the BISP Dynamic Survey is free of charge, and any attempt to make an unauthorised payment is strictly prohibited.

The program also warns against misinformation and urges applicants to rely solely on official communication channels.

Read More: ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’: Over 62,500 homes built in six months

In a separate development program, over 62,500 homes have been built under the ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ scheme in Punjab under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, it was decided in the meeting that over 3000 houses would be built for low-income people in every district of Punjab.