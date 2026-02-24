BISP launches dashboard for Nashonuma Programme

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has launched a real-time digital dashboard for its flagship stunting prevention initiative, Benazir Nashonuma Programme.

The dashboard was inaugurated by BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, along with Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmed Shah and Country Director of the World Food Programme Coco Ushiyama.

The initiative will strengthen performance monitoring and promote data-driven decision-making in Pakistan’s health and social protection sectors.

The platform provides real-time insights to improve oversight, accountability, and policy response at federal and provincial levels.

Speaking at the event, Senator Rubina Khalid said the initiative will ensure better growth for children and addresses nutritional deficiencies among girls.

She acknowledged the technical support of the World Food Programme, UNICEF, and World Health Organization.

The Benazir Nashonuma Programme has reached over four million women and children, providing essential nutrition during the first one thousand days of life.

Earlier, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) announced an increase in stipend amounts across its flagship programmes for Ramadan, offering significant financial relief to 10 million beneficiary families across Pakistan.

Chairperson of BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid disclosed that the Benazir Kafalat quarterly stipend will be raised from Rs. 13,500 to Rs. 14,500, an increase of Rs. 1,000, with the enhanced payment to be disbursed during the month of Ramadan.