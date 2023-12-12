BISP payments: Govt plans to hire services of more banks

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has emphasized the need for a transparent payment system and announced plans to include the services of more than 15 banks to ensure efficient and transparent payments to the registered beneficiaries.

In a visit to Karachi, Chairperson BISP conducted a thorough assessment of the payment disbursement center and the BISP regional headquarters in the city, the state news agency reported.

The visit included a high-level meeting attended by BISP board members, including Dr. Kaiser Bengali, Mr. Haris Gazdar, Barrister Ayesha Tammy Haq (via zoom), DG NSER Naveed Akbar, DG Sindh Riaz Soomro, and DG MCO Zulfiqar Sheikh, among other officers.

Dr Amjad Saqib proposed the initiation of training programs for staff and officers to enhance their individual performance and contribute to the program’s overall efficiency. Several proposals were considered during the meeting, aligning with the future vision of BISP. “BISP is the largest social safety net program of Pakistan, and we are committed to ensure that the benefits reach the deserving recipients with transparency”, he added.

DG NSER Naveed Akbar provided insights into the Kafaalat and Nashonuma programs, emphasizing the Dynamic Registry procedure. He said that around 6 million people across the country have been surveyed through dynamic registration centers.

He further highlighted the expansion of the stipend disbursement procedure to include additional banks and ensure financial support for over 2.3 million registered deserving women in Sindh.

Director General Sindh Riaz Soomro briefed the board on the Kafaalat program benefiting more than 2.3 million women in the province. He also noted that quarterly stipends are being provided to approximately one lac 74 thousand deserving individuals in Karachi alone.

During his visit to the payment disbursement center of BISP partner banks, Dr. Amjad Saqib interacted with needy women receiving Kafaalat stipends.

He listened to their concerns and directed authorities to promptly address their issues. He also instructed the concerned officials to increase the number of POS agents to manage the crowd of needy women in a disciplined manner and avoid situations where they have to stand in long queues.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Amjad, also addressed BISP employees at Jama Masjid Quba in Karachi, emphasizing the importance of their role in serving the needy.

“Serving women in need is like worship. It is our collective responsibility to make BISP the best institution in the country,” he remarked.

He instructed employees to maintain high standards of cleanliness, ensure the deduction-free payment of stipends, and actively participate in strategies to lift needy families out of poverty.

Dr. Amjad also stressed the importance of linking children from poor families to technical skill areas and promoting small businesses to alleviate poverty.

He encouraged the staff to provide all possible facilities to the needy with dedication and selflessness.