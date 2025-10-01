BISP to release final installment of 2025 - Check status

KARACHI: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is set to release the final quarterly installment of Rs13,500 for the year 2025 under the Benazir Kafalat initiative, in October 2025.

Launched in 2008, the Benazir Kafalat programme has grown into Pakistan’s largest unconditional cash transfer initiative, aiming to provide financial support to the country’s most vulnerable populations.

Goals of the Programme

The initiative has both short-term and long-term objectives:

Short-term: To protect low-income families from the negative impacts of rising inflation, food insecurity, and slow economic growth.

Long-term: To eradicate chronic poverty and promote women’s empowerment, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As per the latest data, the programme currently supports around 10 million deserving families across Pakistan.

Mobile Wallet App

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif launched Digital Wallets and SIM provision under BISP—an important step toward financial inclusion, transparency, and women’s empowerment.

Once payments are disbursed by the government, beneficiaries will automatically see their updated balance in the BISP Digital Wallet, accessible via the mobile app.

BISP Installment Schedule

BISP disburses payments quarterly (every three months) during the following periods: January – March, April – June, July – September, and October – December.

The final installment (October–December 2025) will be released district-wise, with staggered disbursement dates for different regions.

Check Payment Status via 8171 SMS

Beneficiaries can check the status of their Rs13,500 payment by:

Sending their 13-digit CNIC number via SMS to 8171

Receiving an instant reply with their payment status and eligibility