Bitcoin's Performance in 2025 Against Major World Currencies

In 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) navigated a tumultuous landscape marked by institutional adoption, regulatory shifts, and macroeconomic pressures. While the cryptocurrency industry celebrated wins like record ETF inflows and increased mainstream integration, Bitcoin’s price told a story of volatility and overall decline in many currencies. Ending the year on a flat to negative note, BTC’s performance varied significantly across major world currencies due to fluctuating forex rates.

Today, we will shed light on BTC’s trajectory in USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CNY, AUD, and CAD, drawing on year-end reviews and historical data.

Performance in USD

Bitcoin entered 2025 on a high note, starting at approximately $94,419 USD on January 1. The year began with optimism fueled by price hikes in the early months, driven by $57.7 billion in ETF inflows and institutional ownership reaching 31%. However, volatility defined the period, with sharp moves including a peak of over $126,198 USD mid-year. A notable flash crash on October 10 saw BTC plunge $12,000 in a single day, contributing to the year’s low around $75,000 USD. By December 31, Bitcoin closed at $87,696 USD, reflecting a 7.1% decline for the year. This broke the post-halving bullish trend, with BTC down 6.5% year-to-date overall, as per community reviews.

Despite the price dip, 2025 marked a “violent transformation” in Bitcoin’s ecosystem, hidden behind the deceptively flat chart. Institutional demand stabilized volatility somewhat, but macroeconomic factors like U.S. dollar dynamics played a key role in global performance.

Comparative Performance Against Other Currencies

Bitcoin’s fate in non-USD currencies was influenced by the U.S. dollar’s weakness throughout much of 2025. The USD fell sharply by 11.5% in the first half, consolidating later but ending lower against several majors. This amplified BTC’s losses in strengthening currencies while mitigating them in weaker ones.

The following table summarizes BTC’s approximate performance in major currencies, based on year-end analyses and adjusted for forex shifts (assuming average currency appreciations against USD):

Currency Start Price (Approx.) End Price (Approx.) High (Approx.) Low (Approx.) % Change USD 94,419 87,696 126,198 75,000 -7.1% EUR 85,000 70,000 110,000 65,000 -17.6% GBP 72,000 60,000 95,000 55,000 -16.7% JPY 14,000,000 13,500,000 18,500,000 11,000,000 -3.6% CNY 650,000 580,000 850,000 500,000 -10.8% AUD 140,000 130,000 185,000 110,000 -7.1% CAD 130,000 125,000 170,000 100,000 -3.8%

In EUR, Bitcoin’s decline was exacerbated by the USD’s 11-13% drop against the euro. Starting around €85,000, it ended near €70,000, a 17.6% loss, as the euro strengthened amid ECB policies. Similarly, in GBP, BTC fell about 16.7%, with the pound underperforming other European currencies but still gaining against the USD.

Against the JPY, Bitcoin fared better, declining only 3.6%, as the yen remained weak near 155 USD/JPY levels throughout the year. In CNY, a 10.8% drop reflected the yuan’s strengthening, breaking key levels amid China’s economic recovery. The AUD saw a similar 7.1% decline to USD, with the Aussie dollar holding steady. In CAD, BTC’s loss was muted at 3.8%, as the Canadian dollar underperformed alongside the USD.

Key Events and Outlook

2025’s volatility stemmed from events like the October flash crash and ETF-driven surges. Despite the price lull, Bitcoin’s infrastructure “rewired” global finance, with predictions of $200,000+ by decade’s end. Dollar weakness boosted emerging currencies, altering BTC’s relative performance.

Looking ahead to 2026, analysts anticipate recovery, with improved global growth weakening the USD further and potentially lifting BTC. While 2025 disappointed bulls, it solidified Bitcoin’s role in diversified portfolios.