BTC to PKR: Bitcoin Price in Pakistan- 23 Jan. 2026

Karachi, Pakistan – January 23, 2026 – Bitcoin remains a focal point for investors in Pakistan as it navigates global market shifts, providing an alternative amid local currency dynamics. As of today, one Bitcoin is trading at approximately PKR 25,017,654, reflecting a modest decline of about 1.1% over the past 24 hours.

This rate corresponds to Bitcoin’s broader USD valuation in the low $89,000 range, influenced by ongoing trading patterns and sentiment. “Even with minor pullbacks, Bitcoin continues to act as a resilient store of value for those in fluctuating economic settings,” commented crypto analyst Farah Ali from a Karachi fintech network. “Its current positioning offers a thoughtful moment for long-term engagement in Pakistan.”

What’s Shaping Today’s Rate

Bitcoin’s inherent features, including its capped supply and decentralized operations, make it particularly suitable for regions dealing with inflation. Global 24-hour trading volumes stand strong at over PKR 10.7 trillion, supporting liquidity on various platforms. In Pakistan, peer-to-peer services and major exchanges streamline conversions, offering cost savings on remittances and freelance transactions compared to standard banking.

Support levels are noted around PKR 24,500,000–24,800,000, with resistance potentially at PKR 25,200,000–25,500,000. Advances in blockchain and wider adoption could play a role in upcoming movements.

Insights for Pakistani Buyers

The existing rate facilitates efficient cross-border dealings, proving useful for the diaspora and remote workers. Users often turn to live charts on trading apps and wallets to inform their strategies in this active market.

As the day continues, observers will track for any rebound signals. For the freshest updates, depend on reputable aggregators—proactive monitoring is key in cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments involve high volatility and risk. Always conduct your own research and consider professional advice. Rates aggregated from reliable platforms as of January 23, 2026; subject to rapid real-time fluctuations.