BTC to PKR: Bitcoin Price in Pakistan Today- Jan. 12, 2026

Karachi, Pakistan – January 12, 2026 – Bitcoin continues to hold firm in global markets as investors in Pakistan monitor its performance closely amid local economic dynamics. As of today, one Bitcoin is trading at approximately PKR 25,650,000, reflecting a modest 1.1% increase over the past 24 hours based on aggregated data from major platforms.

This rate corresponds to Bitcoin’s USD value around **$91,400–$91,500**, with steady support from trading activity and broader market sentiment. “Bitcoin’s ability to maintain strength in this range continues to make it a relevant option for those seeking alternatives in volatile fiat environments,” noted crypto observer Ali Raza from a Karachi-based digital finance group. “It serves as a practical hedge for many in Pakistan.”

What’s Behind Today’s Bitcoin Rate

Bitcoin’s core design—limited supply and independence from traditional systems—remains appealing where inflation and currency pressures persist. Global 24-hour volumes stay elevated, providing solid liquidity across exchanges. In Pakistan, peer-to-peer channels and international platforms support efficient BTC conversions, offering advantages for remittances and freelance earnings with lower costs than conventional banking routes.

Support levels hover near PKR 25,200,000–25,300,000, while resistance appears around PKR 25,800,000–26,000,000. Network advancements and institutional flows may help shape near-term direction.

Practical Takeaways for Local Users

The prevailing rate enables smoother international transfers, particularly valuable for the overseas Pakistani community and remote workers. Trading apps and wallets see ongoing engagement as users reference live charts to guide their approach in this fast-moving space.

Market attention will stay on any developing trends through the day. For the most current view, check trusted aggregators—real-time awareness helps navigate cryptocurrency effectively.