BTC to PKR: Bitcoin Price in Pakistan Today- Jan. 14, 2025

Karachi, Pakistan – January 14, 2026 – Bitcoin maintains its position as a key asset for investors in Pakistan, offering a hedge against ongoing economic pressures. As of today, one Bitcoin is trading at approximately PKR 26,600,000, reflecting a modest uptick of around 1.5–2% over the past 24 hours based on aggregated data from major platforms.

This rate aligns with Bitcoin’s global USD value near $94,000–$97,000, driven by sustained trading volumes and positive market sentiment. “Bitcoin continues to serve as a practical store of value in environments with currency fluctuations,” observed crypto analyst Zain Malik from a Karachi digital finance circle. “Its current level provides a balanced entry point for those building long-term positions in Pakistan.”

What’s Shaping Today’s Rate

Bitcoin’s appeal stems from its fixed supply and decentralized framework, which resonate strongly where inflation concerns persist. Global 24-hour volumes remain substantial, ensuring good liquidity across exchanges. In Pakistan, peer-to-peer networks and international platforms enable efficient conversions, delivering clear benefits for remittances and freelance work with lower fees than traditional banking.

Support sits around PKR 26,000,000–26,200,000, with resistance near PKR 26,800,000–27,000,000. Network progress and broader adoption trends may influence the near-term path.

Insights for Pakistani Participants

The prevailing rate supports smoother international transfers, especially useful for the diaspora and remote professionals. Many users actively follow live charts on apps and wallets to guide their decisions in this evolving market.

As trading unfolds, focus will remain on whether momentum builds further. For the most accurate view, rely on established aggregators—timely information is essential in cryptocurrency.

