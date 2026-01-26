BTC to PKR: Bitcoin Price in Pakistan Today- Jan. 26, 2026

Karachi, Pakistan – January 26, 2026 – Bitcoin continues to capture attention from investors in Pakistan, serving as a reliable alternative amid ongoing economic considerations.

As of today, one Bitcoin is trading at approximately PKR 24,500,000, with rates ranging from PKR 24,325,000 to PKR 24,585,000 across major aggregators. This reflects a slight daily change, with Bitcoin showing resilience despite minor global adjustments.

The current valuation aligns with Bitcoin’s USD price around $87,500–$88,000, supported by consistent trading volumes and steady market interest. “Bitcoin’s stability in this range reinforces its value as a hedge against currency pressures in markets like Pakistan,” noted crypto analyst Ahmed Khan from a local digital finance group. “It offers a practical option for those looking to preserve wealth over time.”

Factors Influencing Today’s Rate

Bitcoin’s limited supply and decentralized nature make it especially relevant in environments with inflation concerns. Global 24-hour trading remains active, providing strong liquidity on exchanges. In Pakistan, peer-to-peer platforms and international gateways enable smooth conversions, delivering clear advantages for remittances and freelance payments with lower fees than traditional methods.

Support levels are observed around **PKR 24,000,000–24,200,000**, while resistance sits near **PKR 24,800,000–25,000,000**. Ongoing network developments and broader adoption trends could help shape future direction.

Practical Benefits for Pakistani Investors

The prevailing rate supports efficient cross-border transactions, making it particularly useful for the diaspora and remote workers. Many users rely on live price charts through apps and wallets to make informed decisions in this dynamic space.

As trading continues, attention will stay on potential momentum shifts. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, check trusted sources—real-time tracking is essential in the cryptocurrency market.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile and involve significant risk.