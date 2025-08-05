Bitcoin Price Today: BTC/USD Rate Fluctuates Amid Market Volatility

August 5, 2025 – The Bitcoin (BTC) price in USD today continues to exhibit significant volatility, driven by a mix of market sentiment, institutional activity, and macroeconomic factors, according to real-time data from major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin Price against US Dollar- Daily Updates

As of 12:01 PM EDT, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $114,291.33, with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.04 billion, as reported by CoinDesk. Other sources provide slightly varied figures, with Coinbase noting a price of $114,406.73 and CoinMarketCap citing $114,820.49, reflecting the dynamic pricing across exchanges.

Bitcoin Price Movement: A Snapshot

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price has fluctuated with a -0.58% to -0.03% change, with intraday highs reaching $115,000.00 and lows dipping to $113,580.62, according to Coinbase. This follows Bitcoin’s all-time high of $122,979.87 on July 14, 2025, marking a -7% change from its current price. The cryptocurrency’s market capitalization stands at approximately $2.27 trillion, reinforcing its position as the leading digital asset by market cap.

Key drivers of today’s price action include:

Institutional Adoption : Major corporations, such as MicroStrategy with 129,699 BTC as of August 2022 and Trump Media with $2 billion in Bitcoin holdings, continue to bolster demand. Japan’s Metaplanet recently added 463 BTC, bringing its total to $1.8 billion, signaling strong corporate confidence.

: Major corporations, such as MicroStrategy with 129,699 BTC as of August 2022 and Trump Media with $2 billion in Bitcoin holdings, continue to bolster demand. Japan’s Metaplanet recently added 463 BTC, bringing its total to $1.8 billion, signaling strong corporate confidence. Market Dynamics : Recent whale activity, including a transfer of significant BTC volumes to exchanges, has contributed to short-term price pressure. A reported $14.5 billion Bitcoin theft from a Chinese mining pool in 2020, uncovered by Arkham Intelligence, has also stirred market sentiment.

: Recent whale activity, including a transfer of significant BTC volumes to exchanges, has contributed to short-term price pressure. A reported $14.5 billion Bitcoin theft from a Chinese mining pool in 2020, uncovered by Arkham Intelligence, has also stirred market sentiment. Regulatory and Macro Factors: Analysts warn of heightened volatility in August due to U.S. economic signals, including labor data and Federal Reserve rhetoric, which could impact Bitcoin’s recovery. Meanwhile, optimism persists around regulatory advancements, such as El Salvador’s Bitcoin City initiative.

Why Bitcoin’s Price Matters

Launched in 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin remains the cornerstone of the cryptocurrency market. Operating on a decentralized blockchain, it facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries, serving as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. With a fixed supply cap of 21 million coins, of which approximately 19.9 million are in circulation, Bitcoin’s scarcity drives its value proposition.

The cryptocurrency’s price is influenced by:

Supply and Demand : Bitcoin’s halving events, occurring every four years, reduce the rate of new coin issuance, historically leading to price increases due to scarcity. The next halving is expected to further tighten supply by 2028.

: Bitcoin’s halving events, occurring every four years, reduce the rate of new coin issuance, historically leading to price increases due to scarcity. The next halving is expected to further tighten supply by 2028. Market Sentiment : Positive developments, like corporate treasury adoption, fuel bullish sentiment, while negative events, such as large-scale liquidations, can trigger declines. Posts on X indicate a mostly bullish sentiment, with 53.6% of tweets expressing optimism compared to 12.81% bearish.

: Positive developments, like corporate treasury adoption, fuel bullish sentiment, while negative events, such as large-scale liquidations, can trigger declines. Posts on X indicate a mostly bullish sentiment, with 53.6% of tweets expressing optimism compared to 12.81% bearish. Volatility: Bitcoin’s high volatility, with daily swings often exceeding 3%, makes it a high-risk, high-reward asset for traders and long-term investors alike.

Recent Bitcoin News and Trends

Market Liquidations : Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price dip below $115,000 triggered significant liquidations, with $829 million in long positions wiped out across the crypto market.

: Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price dip below $115,000 triggered significant liquidations, with $829 million in long positions wiped out across the crypto market. Corporate Treasury Moves : Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) launched its Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, raising funds to acquire more BTC, while Quantum Solutions aims to build a 3,000 BTC reserve.

: Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) launched its Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, raising funds to acquire more BTC, while Quantum Solutions aims to build a 3,000 BTC reserve. Technical Analysis: Analysts on TradingView note Bitcoin’s recent hold above $115,000 signals bullish momentum, with a potential target of $122,000 if it breaks key resistance. However, a drop below $112,500 could test support levels, potentially leading to a bearish correction.

For those new to crypto, resources like CoinMarketCap’s Alexandria portal and Coinbase’s buying guides provide comprehensive tools to understand and invest in Bitcoin.

Looking Ahead: Bitcoin Price Predictions

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about Bitcoin’s trajectory. Some, including Elliott Wave experts, project a potential rally to $140,000 in 2025, though a bearish correction could follow in 2026. A break above $123,000 could push prices toward $135,000, while a fall below $112,500 might signal short-term declines. Bitcoin’s 60.86% market dominance and growing institutional interest continue to support long-term bullish sentiment despite short-term volatility.

As Bitcoin navigates a complex landscape of regulatory developments, institutional adoption, and market dynamics, its price remains a focal point for investors worldwide. Stay updated with real-time price trackers and market news to make informed decisions in this fast-paced crypto market.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency prices are highly volatile and subject to market risks. Always conduct thorough research and consult a financial advisor before investing.