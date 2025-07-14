Bitcoin Price Today against US Dollar- July 14, 2025

New York, July 14, 2025 – Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has reached a new all-time high, with its price climbing to $118,593.38 USD today, according to CoinMarketCap. This milestone comes alongside a robust 24-hour trading volume of $48,127,841,057.68 USD, reflecting intense market activity and renewed investor enthusiasm.

The price surge follows a series of record-breaking days, with Bitcoin crossing the $118,000 mark on July 11 and hitting $120,000 just days later, as reported on social media platforms. Analysts attribute this rally to several factors, including increased institutional adoption, favorable regulatory developments, and Bitcoin’s growing reputation as a store of value akin to digital gold. The approval of 11 Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January 2024 has further broadened access for retail investors, fueling demand.

Bitcoin’s market dominance stands at 63.63%, despite a slight daily decrease of 0.33%, underscoring its position as the cornerstone of the cryptocurrency market. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has reached $3.17 trillion, with a 1.38% increase over the past 24 hours, signaling a broader bullish trend across digital assets.

Originally launched in January 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin operates as a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency, enabling direct transactions without intermediaries. Its fixed supply of 21 million coins and secure blockchain technology continue to attract investors seeking a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

However, experts caution that Bitcoin’s volatility remains a significant risk. Historical price patterns show sharp rises often followed by corrections, as noted in CoinMarketCap’s analysis of Bitcoin’s price history. Investors are advised to approach the market with caution, as past performance does not guarantee future results.

As Bitcoin continues to break records, its trajectory is closely watched by both retail and institutional investors. With its price now equivalent to €104,158.82 EUR, the cryptocurrency’s global appeal remains undeniable, setting the stage for further developments in the evolving digital finance landscape.

Source: CoinMarketCap