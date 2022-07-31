Bitcoin rises 3.4% to $24,584; up 39.7% from year low in June

Bitcoin rose 3.36% to $24,584.24 at 1707 GMT on Saturday, adding $798.93 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest, best-known cryptocurrency, is up 39.7% from the year’s low of $17,592.78, hit on June 18.

Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, rose 0.61 % to $1,734.08 on Saturday, adding $10.46 to its previous close.

Bitcoin rose 6.85% to $22,717.05 at 22:05 GMT on Wednesday, adding $1,457.27 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 29.1% from the year’s low of $17,592.78 on June 18.

Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, rose 11.39% to $1,614.99 on Wednesday, adding $165.15 to its previous close.

On July 1, Bitcoin dropped 6.1% to $18,866.77 at 2004 GMT, putting the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency down $1,226.41 from its previous close and down 60.9% from the year’s high of $48,234 on March 28.

Several big players in the cryptocurrency markets have had difficulties, and further declines could force other crypto investors to sell holdings to meet margin calls and cover losses.

