Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Rates for September 04, 2025

On Thursday, September 04, 2025, as of 3:35 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the exchange rate for Bitcoin (BTC) in the open market stands at PKR 31,241,296.83, marking a slight decline from the prior day’s closing rate of PKR 31,458,261.24.

Cryptocurrency is changing the way we handle money around the world. It allows for transactions that are decentralised and can happen across borders, making it a good option for protecting against inflation.

Among these digital assets, Bitcoin (BTC) is the most well-known and is often called “digital gold.” Its value comes from its limited supply, transparency through blockchain technology, and increasing support from big institutions.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin was created in 2009 by someone using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It started as a simple way to send money online, but has since grown into a very valuable asset worth trillions of dollars. It has even started to influence discussions about money management and innovation in finance.

As of August 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced notable volatility, with prices fluctuating between $124,000 and $105,000 due to macroeconomic factors, whale activity, and liquidity shifts. Institutional interest remained strong, with companies like MicroStrategy and Meta Planet significantly increasing their holdings.

Looking ahead, in September 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to trade within a range of $102,000 to $120,000, with analysts projecting a slight decline from August highs due to seasonal bearish trends and reduced ETF inflows.



NOTE: The information provided is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes. It should not be relied upon for trading decisions or financial advice. Before engaging in any transactions or investment activities, please verify exchange rates and pricing with your broker. This data does not constitute investment guidance, nor does it include recommendations regarding the purchase, sale, or holding of any securities or financial instruments.