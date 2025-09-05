Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Rates for September 05, 2025

As of Friday, September 05, 2025, at 1:35 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the open market exchange rate for Bitcoin (BTC) has shown a notable increase against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), rising to PKR 31,846,752.15 from PKR 31,239,745.49 recorded on September 04.

What is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency often known as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) or Ripple (XRP) is a form of digital or virtual currency that utilizes cryptographic techniques to secure transactions and control the creation of new units. Operating on decentralized blockchain networks, it enables peer-to-peer transfers without the need for intermediaries such as banks.

What is Bitcoin (BTC)?



Bitcoin, the first and most prominent cryptocurrency, was introduced in 2009 as a decentralized store of value and medium of exchange. It functions through a distributed ledger system, where transactions are verified by network participants known as miners.

As of August 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced notable volatility, with prices fluctuating between $124,000 and $105,000 due to macroeconomic factors, whale activity, and liquidity shifts2. Institutional interest remained strong, with companies like MicroStrategy and Metaplanet significantly increasing their holdings.

In September 2025, Bitcoin is expected to trade within a range of $102,000 to $120,000, with analysts projecting a slight decline from August highs due to seasonal bearish trends and reduced ETF inflows2. Key support levels around $111K–$112K may determine whether Bitcoin rebounds toward $130K or dips further toward $92K–$98K, signaling a potential bearish shift

Read More: XRP to PKR: Conversion Rate; September 05



Impact of BTC to PKR in Pakistan’s Economy

Bitcoin’s impact on Pakistan’s economy is mixed. It offers a way to protect savings from PKR inflation and helps with faster, cheaper remittances. However, its price volatility and lack of regulation create risks for investors and financial stability. Adoption is growing, but clear laws and public awareness are needed for safe use.

Disclaimer: The information presented is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes. It should not be considered as financial advice or relied upon for trading decisions. Prior to engaging in any investment or transactional activity, please consult with your financial advisor or broker to verify current exchange rates and pricing. This content does not constitute investment guidance or recommendations regarding the purchase, sale, or holding of any securities or financial instruments.