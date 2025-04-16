Bitcoin to PKR: Latest exchange rates; April 16, 2025

Bitcoin is a digital currency being ran on a decentralised system, meaning it’s not controlled by any central bank or government. Created in 2009, Bitcoin is managed by its users, unlike regular money like the U.S. dollar or euro, who keep the network running and secure.

Fans of Bitcoin argue that this setup makes it a better option than traditional currencies, as it’s free from government interference, like when countries devalue their money to boost trade.

Bitcoin in PKR

In Pakistani Rupees (PKR), Bitcoin’s (BTC) value was recorded at 23,543,384.46 (approximately Rs 23.85 million) on April 16, 2025 at 8: 20 PM, as per market data of the data.

As long as the other party accepts it, users can utilize BTC to purchase items, pay for services, or exchange it for other currencies. Every transaction is monitored and confirmed on a global computer network, aiding in the prevention of fraud, such as attempts to use the same BTC multiple times.

New Bitcoins are generated via a process known as “mining,” where computers tackle complex mathematical challenges. However, there is a cap: only 21 million BTC will ever be produced.

Even though Bitcoin is becoming more popular globally, with more businesses accepting it for payments, its origins are still a hot topic. Last year, an Australian businessman named Craig Wright claimed he was the one behind BTC, but not everyone in the crypto community is convinced. Since it first appeared, Bitcoin has paved the way for countless other cryptocurrencies, yet it remains the biggest name in the game.

The prices of Bitcoin are extremely volatile and can vary greatly. To obtain the latest rates and financial advice, speak with a professional or reliable exchange. This information comes without guarantees: this publication is not liable for decisions made based on it.