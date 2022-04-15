Bizarre 72-feet-wide hell-hole opens up in California once again

A terrifying 72-feet-wide spinning vortex called the portal to hell or the hell-hole has opened up in California USA once again.

The vortex is commonly known as ‘Glory Hole’ too.

The vortex appears as a result of rising water levels in Lake Berryessa reservoir in eastern Napa County of California USA.

The huge whirlpool vortex works as a drain hole whenever the water level rises above 15.5 ft. It swallows over 48,000 cubic feet of water per second.

In 2017, hundreds of spectators gathered at the lake to witness the portal to hell opening up from the concrete ledge.

The crowd grew in number when the Vortex opened again in 2019, after a season of particularly heavy rainfall over the eastern Napa Valley.

Also Read:Which Pakistani singer is set to perform at Coachella 2022?

The hell-hole made headlines in March 2022 once again when a duck reportedly fell into it. However, reports claim that the bird survived.

Back in 1997, a woman named Emily Schwalek passed away after falling into the vortex. The woman reportedly swam towards the cement structure and clung to the rim for nearly 20 minutes before falling into the hell-hole.

Luckily, the 41-year-old’s death remains the only documented case of a human falling into the Glory Hole.

Comments