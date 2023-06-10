Bizarre solution: Man caught sitting in fridge to beat the heat

A viral video showed a Chinese man coming up with a bizarre solution to beat the heat by sitting inside a fridge to cool himself as the temperature hits 39.7°C.

According to Guangdong Weather, it was the warmest May on record and temperatures in the cities of Zhongshan and Meizhou hit 37.9 degrees Celsius on May 31.

The video went viral on Chinese social media including Weibo and Xiaohongshu which showed a man using his mobile phone as he sits on a pink stool inside the fridge.

He was also seen casually pushing the glass door open with his knee and smiling at the camera. The video appears to have been shot at a convenience store as several beverages were stored in the fridge.