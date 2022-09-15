Bizarre underground sounds in Indian village create panic

Strange underground sounds, being heard from September 6, have caused fear in Hasroi village of Maharashtra India locals. Officials urged experts to investigate the bizarre events in order to get a scientific explanation.

The village is near Killari city, which is the location of a devastating earthquake that killed almost 9700 people in 1993. However, since then, no seismic activity has been detected in the region since then, according to local officials.

Also Read: CTD discovers huge cache of weapons hidden underground

Latur district collector Prithviraj B P visited the hamlet for a ground inspection on Tuesday and spoke with the locals, urging them not to panic. They added that a team of specialists from Nanded’s Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University will visit the area on Wednesday.

The real reason for the strange underground noise has not been known until now.

Comments