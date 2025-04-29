Comedy icon B.J. Novak is dating TikTok’s favourite face

Comedy’s best BJ Novak is officially off the singles list as the Office actor and writer, 45, is reportedly in a relationship with 29-year-old TikTok star Delaney Rowe.

According to People magazine, BJ Novak and Delaney Rowe are indeed dating, following weeks of public appearances that had already sparked rumours.

The duo were first spotted together in November 2024 at the How Long Gone afterparty in New York City, where BJ Novak appeared in high spirits in a sleek black suit, while TikTok star Delaney Rowe complemented his look with a stylish halter top and leather trousers.

Just weeks later, the pair were seen again, this time at the Bowery Hotel in Manhattan, further fuelling speculation about their budding romance.

Though representatives for BJ Novak and Delaney Rowe have yet to issue a formal comment, the sightings and insider confirmations have made the relationship a talking point online particularly among fans of the TikTok star, who has millions of followers.

Delaney Rowe has become a sensation on TikTok for her comedic parodies of classic film and television tropes.

The TikTok star is best known for her sharp, satirical takes on characters such as the “manic pixie dream girl” and “terminally ill” protagonists who display a darkly humorous approach to life.

Her unique brand of content has resonated across social media, solidifying her status as a major TikTok star.

While BJ Novak is known for keeping his personal life largely private, his romantic history has occasionally made headlines.

He previously dated literary manager Molly Hurwitz, who later got engaged to the late Matthew Perry, as well as Instagram model Ceilidh Garten.

However, his most prominent relationship was with The Office co-star Mindy Kaling. The two dated on and off from 2004 to 2007 and have remained close ever since. BJ Novak is even the godfather to Kaling’s three children.