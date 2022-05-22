BJP functionary kills 65-year-old man for being a Muslim

In a shocking incident, a mentally-ill elderly man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of ‘being a Muslim’ in India by a BJP goon as the entire episode was caught on camera.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district where a young man could be seen mercilessly thrashing an old man and blaming him for being a Muslim.

The attacker repeatedly asked the 65-year-old to show his identity cards to prove that he is a Muslim. The elderly man was later found dead and identified as Bhanwarlal Jain of Sarsi village of Ratlam.

#MadhyaPradesh | Beaten on suspicion of being Muslim, senior citizen dies pic.twitter.com/iCIRAFOKGQ — NDTV (@ndtv) May 21, 2022



Bhanwarlal Jain had gone to Chittorgarh on May 18 with his family from where he went missing, the police said adding that he was found dead in Manasa of Neemuch district.

The attacker has been identified as Dinesh Kushwaha, the husband of Manasa’s BJP corporator.

An FIR was lodged on Saturday under sections 304 (causing death by negligence) and 302 (murder) of IPC against the accused Dinesh Kushwaha and he has been arrested, Neemuch SP Suraj Verma said.

