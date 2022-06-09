BJP leaders Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal booked over derogatory remarks

NEW DELHI: Indian police have registered FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their derogatory remarks against Prophet (PBUH) after a strong response from the Muslim world and local population.

According to Indian media, a case has been registered by New Delhi police against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks.

While another case has been registered against Naveen Jindal and others for allegedly indulging in hate-mongering and spreading disharmony on social media over the issue.

Widespread condemnation over Nupur Sharma remarks

Derogatory remarks from Nupur Sharma have drawn sharp criticism from Muslim countries especially Arab states where not only the governments sought explanations and condemnation over the remarks but the local population also appealed for the boycott of Indian products.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the highly derogatory remarks recently made by two spokespersons of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that disrespected the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

READ: DEROGATORY REMARKS: OMAN’S GRAND MUFTI ANNOUNCES BOYCOTT OF INDIAN PRODUCTS

In a statement, the FO spokesperson said that these totally unacceptable remarks had not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of billions of Muslims around the world.

“BJP’s attempted clarification and belated and perfunctory disciplinary action against these individuals cannot assuage the pain and anguish they have caused to the Muslim world,” the spokesperson said.

He noted, “Muslims residing in India are equally outraged by the completely repugnant comments by the two BJP officials. The ensuing communal violence in Kanpur and in other parts of India bears testimony to this fact.”

Comments