BKUC students stage protest against ‘hefty fines, sexual harassment’

CHARSADDA: A large number of students of the Bacha Khan University Charsadda (BKUC) staged a protest against the administration for the alleged imposition of hefty fines and sexual harassment, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Outrageous students also seized the control of central gate of the university and chanted slogans against the vice-chancellor (VC) and other officers. Following the protest, hundreds of students and teaching staff were trapped inside the varsity building.

Police officials tried to calm down the outrageous students and held negotiations, however, it remained inconclusive. The protesting students demanded the BKUC VC hold talks at the central gate.

The protesting students levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment against the BKUC management.

They said that the varsity administration levelled false allegations of harassment.

According to VC Bashir Ahmad, fines were imposed on some students for harassing the girls in the pharmacy department. He clarified that he has not yet approved the imposition of fines on the said students. Ahmad said that the fines on the said students were imposed by the head of the department.

