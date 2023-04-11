‘Black alien’ doppelganger banned from restaurants

Restaurants in France are denying entry to a man because of his “black alien” looks.

A foreign news agency reported that Anthony Loffredo has tattoos all over his body. Moreover, he lost his nostrils, ears and a few fingers. He made his teeth sharpened and purple-coloured.

Anthony Loffredo claimed him being denied entry into places over his looks.

His features are otherworldly as compared to others who change their looks and body size. He said it hurts to be living in a body that he didn’t belong in.

The Frenchman said it is getting difficult for him to live a normal life. Speaking with LadBible, he said that a waitress once told him that he cannot eat on the terrace.

“It’s a battle every day because you meet new people every day who don’t get it and want to judge,” he said. “Not everyone has a complete understanding of life. Like me, I don’t understand a lot of things about a lot of people.”

He continued: “You cannot judge another person. You need to talk to this person because no one can truly understand why they are acting in a certain way.”

Anthony Loffredo said he will get his leg amputated.

“The black alien” says he likes putting himself into scary characters and performing shows and skits.

