Musadik Malik orders swift action after video of black bear killing in GB go viral 

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik, has ordered immediate and strict action after video of the brutal killing of a black bear in Tangir, a remote area of Gilgit-Baltistan went viral.

The viral video has sparked national outrage and renewed calls for stronger enforcement of wildlife protection laws.

Calling the act “utterly unacceptable,” Dr Malik emphasized that violence against wildlife will not be tolerated under any circumstances. “We will ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable,” he said in a statement on Saturday. “Justice must be served — not just for this bear, but to send a clear message that Pakistan will not allow such cruelty against its natural heritage.”

An official First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused individuals, and local authorities are working closely with community members to identify all those involved.

The Minister has also directed the Wildlife Management Boards to take immediate and decisive measures to investigate and prosecute the case.

In a move signaling high-level engagement, Dr Malik announced he would coordinate directly with Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chief Minister to oversee the investigation and ensure swift legal action. “This is not an isolated incident — it reflects a broader challenge in enforcing conservation laws. We are determined to close these gaps,” he said.

The killing of the black bear, a species already facing significant threats due to habitat loss and illegal hunting, has drawn condemnation from conservation groups and environmental advocates.

Dr Malik reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the country’s endangered wildlife and stressed the need for public cooperation in conservation efforts. “Our wildlife is not just a national treasure — it is part of our identity. Protecting it is a responsibility we all share,” he said.