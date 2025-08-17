Black Box of KP govt’s MI-17 helicopter recovered

PESHAWAR: Investigators on Sunday recovered the black box — the cockpit voice recorder — of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s MI-17 helicopter from the crash site in Mohmand, ARY News reported.

The MI-17 helicopter had crashed on August 15, 2025, while transporting relief supplies to flood-affected residents in the Salarzai area of Bajaur, resulting in the martyrdom of all five crew members.

Investigation teams that arrived from Karachi retrieved the black box with the help of local police, which was found about 100 meters from the crash site, according to officials. The police later handed it over to the relevant authorities for further examination.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released latest report on the loss of lives and property caused by recent heavy rains and flash floods across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to the PDMA, 313 people lost their lives and 156 were injured in various incidents. Among the deceased are 263 men, 29 women, and 21 children, while the injured include 123 men, 23 women, and 10 children.

The report highlights that 159 houses were damaged, including 97 partially damaged and 62 completely destroyed.