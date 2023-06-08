Black magic?: Girl commits suicide after watching doll and egg

A girl allegedly committed suicide under the influence of black magic in Hyderabad, India.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An Indian news agency reported that Navya, a class 12 student, hanged herself in her home in Bharat Nagar under the limits of Kulsumpura Police Station on Wednesday night.

Her family members claimed that she used to stay depressed after finding lemons, black threads, eggs and other items used for black magic on June 1.

Her mental health turned for the worst after seeing the items outside the house again On June 7. She killed herself the same day.

The family claimed the ‘Kshudra Pooja’ (Black Magic) was performed outside the house.

They registered the case for investigation.

Related – Black magic suspected in Lahore child’s murder case

Black magic, also known as Dark Magic, has traditionally referred to the use of supernatural powers or magic for evil and selfish purposes; or magic associated with the devil or other evil spirits.

It is also sometimes referred to as the “left-hand path”. People performing black magic often engage in criminal activities to please the devil, which sometimes includes murder.

Earlier, a mother burnt her two children to death during an alleged attempt at black magic in Lahore’s town of Qila Gujar Singh in 2019.

The mother, whose name was revealed as Anita, set her two children on fire during an attempt at magic, the husband of Anita and father of the children claimed.

The children included three-year-old Maryam and two-year-old George, whose burnt carcasses were recovered from the site of the incident.

Doctors revealed that different body parts of the children had been set ablaze and their bodies had visible rope marks along with marks on the neck, which indicate that they were bound in such a way that it restricted their movement.

The report further entailed that the accused Anita had visited the children’s aunt three days prior to the incident and had returned home shortly after which she bound the children with ropes till the day of the incident.

The police took Anita into custody and recovered a rope, candles, cotton and a goat from the murder sight.