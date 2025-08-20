web analytics
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Black Myth: Wukong developer announces sequel Zhong Kui

Black Myth: Wukong developer has announced a sequel game, Zhong Kui, to the smash soulslike game, based on Chinese mythology.

Game Science made the announcement at the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 and also released a trailer for the upcoming title.

“This single-player action role-playing game draws its primary creative inspiration from the famed Chinese folk figure ‘Zhong Kui’. As the project is still in early development, no in-game footage is available at this time,” the description for the game on YouTube read.

The reveal trailer for Black Myth: Zhong Kui opens with two people getting into a disagreement over their plans to escape a life of struggle.

They are frightened by the approaching footsteps as a caravan of mythical creatures passes by.

The footage then shows two large creatures carrying a large sheathed sword, followed by a massive tiger ridden by the titular Zhong Kui.

The Chinese mythology portrays Zhong Kui as a god who wanders between hell and Earth to capture ghosts.

While Game Science said that it could not show an in-game footage for Black Myth: Zhong Kui, fans had been speculating that Zhong Kui’s ability to control demons will take a big step forward from Black Myth: Wukong in terms of gameplay mechanics.

The original game, considered China’s first AAA title, was a smash hit, selling over 10 million copies within just three days of its release.

The game is based on the Chinese mythological tale “Journey to the West” and follows the adventures of Sun Wukong, the legendary Monkey King known for his supernatural abilities, as per a report by a gaming website.

