Black Panther game canceled as EA shuts down Cliffhanger Games

Electronic Arts (EA) has cancelled a game based on Disney and Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ after shutting down its developer, Cliffhanger Games.

According to a report in Variety, the gaming company has laid off multiple employees at the studio and across EA’s mobile and central teams.

As per the publication, EA was working to send the Cliffhanger Games employees to other teams.

The development was announced by EA Entertainment president Laura Miele, who said that the decision to shut down the studio and cancel the Black Panther game was made to “sharpen our focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities.”

“These decisions are hard. They affect people we’ve worked with, learned from and shared real moments with. We’re doing everything we can to support them — including finding opportunities within EA, where we’ve had success helping people land in new roles,” Miele wrote in an email to the employees.

Read more: Marvel Snap game banned in US alongside TikTok

While EA has effectively cancelled the Black Panther game, it reiterated that work on other titles, including Iron Man game, the next Star Wars: Jedi instalment, and a new entry in the Mass Effect series, would continue as planned.

It is worth noting here that the Black Panther game was announced in 2023.

At the time of the announcement, EA confirmed that Cliffhanger Games would collaborate with Marvel Games on the project.

“Our mission is to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther,” the studio had said in the announcement.