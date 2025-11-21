Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

American actor and playwright Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. The Black Panther star passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years.

During the ceremony, heartfelt tributes were given by director Ryan Coogler, Simone Ledward-Boseman, along with co-stars like Viola Davis, Letitia Wright and Michael B Jordan.

In an interview with AFP, Ledward-Boseman said, “Everyone was just so full of love and joy. And we’re all so proud of this person that we knew, that we shared”.

Coogler remembered Boseman as an “incredibly generous” person.

“Even when he knew his days were limited, and his moments were numbered, he still gave to the art form. He still threw himself into the fire,” he reflected, adding how “Even though he was going through what he was going through, he would do his own stunts, he would be there for off-camera dialogue readings”.

The iconic character of T’Challa was played by Boseman in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, two years before he reprised the role and became the first black actor to lead a Marvel franchise in Black Panther.

Boseman’s final project was 2020’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom alongside Davis, according to whom the late actor’s work “reminded us that we are less alone.”