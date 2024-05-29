BLACKPINK’s “Ddu-du Ddu-du” sets record with 2.2bn YouTube views

South Korean K-Pop BLACKPINK set a new record after its music video for “Ddu-du Ddu-du” gained over 2.2 billion views on YouTube.

Released in June 2018, ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ is the lead single from the group’s first extended play (EP) “Square Up,” which reached No. 50 on Billboard’s Hot 100 while generating around 700 million streams on Spotify so far.

The only other K-Pop video to hit the 2-billion mark on YouTube is PSY’s Gangnam Style.

Formed by YG Entertainment in 2016, BLACKPINK comprises Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Their first single album was “Square One,” that featured hits like “Whistle” and “Boombayah.”

In April this year, Lisa joined the ensemble cast of the American series ‘The White Lotus’ for season 3. She will be credited under her birth name Lalisa Manobal.

Apart from acting debut in the HBO series, Lisa also announced her own music and entertainment company, Lloud, earlier this year.

In November last year, King Charles presented the K-Pop band with honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medals in the presence of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his state visit to the United Kingdom, Buckingham Palace said.

The quartet – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose – chatted, laughed and took photographs with the British monarch as he presented the medals.

“It’s amazing you’re still talking to each other after all these years,” King Charles jokingly said to the band at the ceremony.