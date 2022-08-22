BLACKPINK’s song Pink Venom sets YouTube record

K-pop band BLACKPINK’s music video for Pink Venom became the most watched music video on YouTube this year within the first 24 hours of its premiere.

American news agency Variety quoted the public views counter of YouTube which stated the clip of the all-female-band got 86.2 million views within 24 hours after it was released. It peaked at number one on the 100-million view mark after 30 hours since it premiered.

Pink Venom got six million likes from fans when it was initially released.

The top five in the list of music videos in the 100-million-view within 24 hours are:

Butter (BTS, 108.2 million view in May 2021)

Dynamite (BTS, 101.1 million views in August 2021)

How You Like That (BLACPINK, 86.3 million views in June 2020)

Pink Venom (BLACKPINK, 86.2 millon views in August 2022)

Ice Cream ft. Selena Gomez (BLACKPINK, 79.0 million views in August 2020)

Pink Venom is a single from their upcoming album Born Pink which releases September 16. One of the lyric read, Now it’s tonight, I’m a poisonous flower / After taking your soul.

The views will increase thanks to the #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube. In the challenge, fans will have to create and share their dance moves till September 15 in a short video.

