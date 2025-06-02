BLACKPINK star Lisa to get her own documentary

K-pop star Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa of girls quartet BLACKPINK, is all set to get a documentary centred on herself.

From founding her own company to releasing her first-ever solo album, from being an F1 staple to being on a Victoria’s Secret fashion show, making her acting debut, and even performing at Coachella, all on her own, the past couple of years have been monumental for BLACKPINK’s dancer, Lisa.

However, if all that was not enough, ‘The White Lotus’ star is now all set to take things a notch up, joining a list with greats like Barbra Streisand, Oasis, and Elvis Presley, as she is getting her very own documentary, from Sony Music Vision.

The yet-to-be-titled documentary, unveiled in the upcoming projects of the studio, is produced by Lisa’s very own LLOUD, with RCA Records and Tremolo Productions, in association with Salt Water Productions.

The Sue Kim directorial follows the BLACKPINK member throughout a year in her life, after she embarked on a solo career outside the world-renowned K-pop quartet, and promises to ‘give fans exclusive access to Lisa with an in-depth look at the artist’s groundbreaking career and creative vision’, with the major focus being on her ‘off stage moments’.

More details about the release slate of the documentary are yet to be shared.

