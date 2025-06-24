Mahershala Ali admits he’s out of the loop on Marvel’s ‘Blade’

Hollywood star Mahershala Ali has admitted that he has no knowledge of where Marvel is at on the development of ‘Blade.’

The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming ‘Jurassic World Rebirth,’ has been attached to the Marvel project since 2019.

However, the vampire thriller has faced several delays for various reasons, including the departure of two directors and the actors and writers strikes.

Fans were left disappointed when Marvel removed ‘Blade’ entirely from the 2025 theatrical calendar last year.

Mahershala Ali has now confessed that he is in the dark about the studio’s work on the hotly anticipated film, which could see him replace Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes in the titular role.

Speaking at the red carpet for ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ in New York, the Hollywood star revealed that he was eager for ‘Blade’ to happen.

“I’m just taking it a day at a time. I’m doing the best work I can. I would love for Blade to happen; we’ll see, I don’t know where Marvel is at right now. I’m just looking for the next great part, I really am,” Mahershala Ali added.

His comments came a day after David Goyer, who wrote the original ‘Blade’ trilogy, revealed that Marvel turned down his offer to develop a reboot.

“I wasn’t even really thinking about it, but then I had my agent call Marvel and say, ‘Do you guys need any help?’ And they said, ‘We love you, but we think we’ve cracked it now, and we’re in a good place.’ And then the latest thing happened. And so no, they haven’t contacted me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahershala Ali will next be seen in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ alongside actors Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey.

The film is set to arrive in theatres on July 2.