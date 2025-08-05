Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni’s team of leaking her deposition

Actor Blake Lively has accused the legal team of Justin Baldoni of leaking her deposition in their ‘It Ends With Us’ lawsuit.

The two Hollywood actors came face to face for the first time on July 31 after their dispute on the sets of the film, as per a report by Deadline.

The July 31 appearance at the court, however, has triggered another controversy as the attorneys for Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni’s team of leaking her deposition to the media.

In a letter to the court, Lively’s legal team claimed that the ‘It Ends With Us’ director’s team leaked the entirety of the 292-page transcript on the day they received it.

“The transcript was ostensibly filed in support of their argument that there is no basis to assert that Bryan Freedman or his firm have participated in, fueled and advanced a smear campaign against Ms. Lively such that their conduct has amounted to public relations work rather than that of an attorney,” the letter read.

It continued: “But, in fact, this tactic perfectly demonstrates the counsel-as-PR agent role because there is no conceivable legal purpose to file the whole transcript, particularly given that it has not been reviewed, corrected or finalised, and a mere two pages of it were cited in their argument.”

It is worth noting here that attorney Kevin Fritz dropped several hints on the deposition of Blake Lively, a day after her face-off with Justin Baldoni in the courtroom.

“Upon questioning by Freedman at her recent deposition, Lively admitted that the only ongoing ‘smear campaign’ she has personal knowledge of involves (redacted),” he wrote.

The dispute between ‘It Ends With Us’ co-stars started last December, when Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against her co-star and the film’s director, followed by a lawsuit.

Justin Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued the Hollywood actor, but his $400 million lawsuit was dismissed this June.