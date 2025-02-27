Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick face off in ‘Another Simple Favor’

Hollywood actresses Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunited as Prime Video dropped the teaser trailer for ‘Another Simple Favor.’

Filmmaker Paul Feig, director of the 2018 film ‘A Simple Favor,’ has also returned to helm the sequel which is set to begin streaming on May 1 on Prime Video.

Apart from Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, the film also stars Hollywood actors Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins and Allison Janney.

‘Another Simple Favor,’ set to premiere on March 7 as the opening title for the South by Southwest festival, sees Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) heading to the island of Capri for the latter’s wedding festivities.

As Emily prepares to marry a wealthy Italian businessman, murder and betrayal find their way into their lives.

The trailer for ‘Another Simple Favor’ shows Blake Lively asking Anna Kendrick, “Do you think I invited you to get revenge for stealing my life and taking my kid away from me? You think I want to make you pay?”

Kendrick replies, “I don’t know. Do you?”

The film was helmed by Paul Feig from a script by Jessica Sharzer, who also wrote the screenplay for the original film, and Laeta Kalogridis.

It is to be noted here that Hollywood actress Blake Lively was last seen in ‘It Ends With Us’ which surpassed $350 million at the global box office.

Amid her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, Feig has extended his support to Lively on social media, as he wrote in an Instagram post, “Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with. She is the best and an amazing collaborator, and I’m her biggest fan.”