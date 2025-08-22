Blake Lively lands new movie role amid Justin Baldoni battle

Amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively has landed her first major movie role since the beginning of the drama with ‘It Ends With Us’ director and co-star.

As reported by foreign media, Blake Lively has been roped in to lead and co-produce Lionsgate’s action rom-com ‘The Survival List’, about a reality TV producer, written by Tom Melia (of the ‘Rye Lane’ fame), confirmed the production giant on Thursday.

As per the synopsis, the title follows a ‘highbrow reality TV producer Annie, who, against her wish, has a new show, hosted by famous survival expert Chopper Lane’.

“However, when a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her in charge of figuring out how to keep them alive. Forced to work together, they begin to discover an unlikely chemistry,” the description read.

‘The Survival List’ is yet to have more cast members and a director attached; however, Scott O’Brien currently oversees the project.

Notably, this is the first major project that Lively has signed since she filed a sexual harassment complaint, followed by a lawsuit, against her ‘It Ends With Us’ director and co-star Justin Baldoni in December. Their trial is set for next March.

She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s black comedy sequel, ‘Another Simple Favour’, co-starring Anna Kendrick.