Blake Lively ‘desperate’ to reconcile with Taylor, but not Gigi, Selena

Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively is reportedly ‘desperate’ to rekindle her friendship with pop superstar Taylor Swift; however, she is not in the mood to forgive their other friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, anytime soon.

Once close friends, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, who would often get spotted together, either catching up on Hollywood red carpets or having girls night out with their high profile squad, also featuring Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Salma Hayek, have not been seen with each other in almost a year, ever since actor-director Justin Baldoni claimed in his lawsuit that pop star along with his co-star, forced him to rewrite ‘It Ends With Us’ script.

Swift being unnecessarily dragged in the entire Lively-Baldoni drama has reportedly strained her bond with the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum, leading the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker to cut all her ties with her.

However, if sources are to be believed now, Lively is now ‘desperate’ to fix things and ‘pleading for forgiveness’, to gain back a true friend in Swift. Yet, she is not willing to forgive Gomez and Hadid.

“Blake’s desperately hoping that Taylor will forgive her, but of course, there’s no guarantee that she will be let back into her inner circle,” a source close to the former circle of friends told a foreign magazine. “Yes, the lines of communication are open – but when Taylor cuts someone off, it’s usually for life. Still, Blake isn’t ready to give up.”

“Blake is devastated that things have gotten to this place, and she’s refusing to accept that their friendship is over. She loves Taylor and misses her terribly, and she’ll do anything to fix this. She’s been texting and calling Taylor, pleading for forgiveness,” the insider added.