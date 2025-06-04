Blake Lively forms new ‘revenge girl squad’ against Taylor Swift?

Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively has reportedly found herself a new girl squad to take revenge on Taylor Swift, after being kicked out of the pop superstar’s inner circle.

Once close friends, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, who would often get spotted together, either catching up on Hollywood red carpets or having girls night out with their high profile squad, also featuring Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Salma Hayek and Lorde, have not been seen with each other in almost a year, ever since actor-director Justin Baldoni claimed in his lawsuit that pop star along with his co-star, forced him to rewrite ‘It Ends With Us’ script.

If sources are to be believed, the bond between the two has gone cold, and Lively is no more a part of Swift’s girl squad, which used to be ‘inseparable’; however, she still has Hayek ‘standing’ by her side.

Speaking to a foreign publication, a source close to the celebrities said, “Their bond has gone cold, that’s just the truth of it, Taylor doesn’t want to be linked to this circus, and she’s told people she needs space from the drama.”

“There’s no feud – just a quiet drift,” added the insider. “Gigi’s closer to Taylor and doesn’t want to get involved.”

Nonetheless, the ‘ultimate mother’ Lively is ‘not crying over spilt champagne’ and is ready to find herself a new high-profile girl squad to take revenge on the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker, the tipster teased. “Her new girl squad may not be packed with pop stars, but it’s real, and that’s what she needs right now. But she’s also looking to build up more high-profile bonds so she can show Taylor she is still a Hollywood heavyweight – and part of that is bitterness towards, and wanting revenge on, Taylor for kicking her out of her inner circle.”

