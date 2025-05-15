Blake Lively’s lawyer reacts to Taylor Swift blackmail accusation

A lawyer for Hollywood actor Blake Lively has responded to accusations that they blackmailed Taylor Swift into supporting the ‘It Ends With Us’ star.

The US pop star found herself in the middle of a controversy when the legal team of Justin Baldoni subpoenaed her in the lawsuit between the former costars.

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift denied involvement in any way in the making of ‘It Ends With Us’.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release,” the spokesperson said.

Days later, Justin Baldoni‘s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, claimed that Blake Lively’s legal team tried to blackmail Swift into releasing a statement of support for her.

According to Freedman’s letter to a US court, “Michael Gottlieb of Willkie Farr, counsel for the Lively Defendants, contacted a Venable attorney who represents Ms. Swift and demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.”

Reacting to accusations against Blake Lively and her legal team, Gottlieb termed them as “categorically false” and “cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality.”

“This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process. We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here,” he said in a statement sent to a US media outlet.

It is worth noting here that Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni last year, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

In his counterclaim, the Hollywood actor-director accused Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.