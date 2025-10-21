Blake Lively reveals Broadway outing candid moments with Hamilton cast

Hollywood Gossip Girl Blake Lively came out for an unusual Broadway night outing this weekend.

Blake Lively, in this regard, uses her Instagram account to share some deep insight into the excursion to Broadway.

The renowned star appears to be having fun with the cast of Broadway’s Hamilton in the frank social media post.

Blake Lively uploaded many photos from her visit to the show and enthused about the cast, adding, “I cannot stop thinking about this current cast of @hamiltonmusical.”

“run, run, run to see them while you still can,” noting she urged her followers to attend and watch their performance.

“Also. @lin_manuel’s brain must be studied. This man. my word. I can’t fathom how one person can hold so much brilliance, heart, intelligence, relatability, possibility, dexterity, and kindness.” Gushing at Lin-Manuel Miranda, she said:

Continuing, “He’s everything you would hope in person, and then 1000x more. I adore you, my friend,” she continued.

“Your brain is a public service to all of our happiness. You are one of one. How lucky we are to be alive right now, alongside you.” Blake further added.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress additionally uploaded images with the entire cast, also alongsideLeslie Odom, opening over the snap, “I have no chill.”

On the other side, Blake is raising awareness against all type of abuse!

Despite facing a difficult time due to an ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the Gossip Girl alum has shown strength and resilience as she used her social media account to shed light on emotional and verbal abuse.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 21, Blake Lively shared a post by National Domestic Violence Hotline, highlighting the hidden dangers of AI and digital media.