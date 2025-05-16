Blake Lively scores victory against Justin Baldoni in legal battle

Hollywood actor Blake Lively gained an edge over Justin Baldoni as a US judge struck down his claims about pop star Taylor Swift.

The lawyers of ‘It Ends With Us’ director and male lead took everyone by surprise when they subpoenaed Taylor Swift.

Baldoni’s lawyer alleged the pop star’s involvement in the dispute between the ‘It Ends With Us’ costars.

In a letter submitted to Judge Lewis J. Liman, the Hollywood actor’s lawyer mentioned a chat between Blake Lively and his client.

In the text message exchange, the Hollywood actress alludes to Taylor Swift as “one of her dragons.”

However, Judge Liman ruled to strike it from the record, calling it “improper” and “irrelevant to any issue before this Court.”

The US judge also warned the legal team of Justin Baldoni of sanctions over ‘future misuse of the court’s docket.’

Following the judge’s ruling, a spokesperson for Blake Lively told People Magazine, “It took the court less than 24 hours to see through Mr. Freedman’s irrelevant, improper and inflammatory accusations, strike them, remove them from the court and warn Mr. Freedman that further misconduct may be met with sanctions.”

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni last year, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

In his counterclaim, the Hollywood actor-director accused Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.