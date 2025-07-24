Blake Lively subpoenas online critic in Justin Baldoni legal battle

An online critic of Blake Lively had the shock of her life when she discovered that she had been subpoenaed by the actress in her legal suit against Justin Baldoni.

The Hollywood actress filed a lawsuit against Baldoni last year, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

In response, the Hollywood actor-director sued the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

As they continue to fight the case in court and in the media, a stay-at-home mom has been dragged in their legal feud.

According to a report by Variety, McKenzie Folks, an online critic who regularly posts on TikTok about the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, has been subpoenaed by the actress.

In an interview with the publication, Folks revealed that she received a notice from Google on July 10 that the Hollywood actress’s attorneys had submitted a subpoena for her account information.

While she initially thought it to be a scam, it was later revealed that the ‘It Ends With Us’ star was actually seeking to prove that she was part of Justin Baldoni’s digital army.

“It’s baffling. I never talked to anybody in the industry. I’m from Kansas,” McKenzie Folks said.

The legal team of Blake Lively has also sent subpoenas to X and to other critics, including Andy Signore, Perez Hilton and Candace Owens, over their alleged link to the smear campaign against her.

After online content creators called the subpoenas a tool to silence criticism, a spokesperson for the ‘It Ends With Us’ star said that such actions are just an evidence-gathering tool, not an accusation of wrongdoing.

“There is no silencing of content creators; they are obviously making their views known. The subpoenas to social media companies are one piece of the puzzle to connect the evidentiary dots of a campaign that was designed to leave no fingerprints,” the spokesperson said in a statement.