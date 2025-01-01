Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni over ‘severe emotional distress, mental pain’

Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively has filed a second lawsuit against her co-star and ‘It Ends with Us’ director Justin Baldoni, alleging ‘severe emotional distress, mental pain and anguish’.

As reported by foreign media, Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni in a New York federal court, on Tuesday, alleging ‘severe emotional distress and pain, humiliation, embarrassment, belittlement, frustration, and mental anguish’ in addition to lost wages.

She seeks punitive damages at ‘an amount to be determined at trial’.

In a statement to a foreign publication, her lawyers confirmed, “Earlier today, Ms. Lively filed a federal complaint against Wayfarer Studios and others in the Southern District of New York.”

“Ms Lively previously sent her California Civil Rights Department Complaint in response to the retaliatory campaign Wayfarer launched against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns,” they added. “Unfortunately, Ms. Lively’s decision to speak out has resulted in further retaliation and attacks. As alleged in Ms. Lively’s federal Complaint, Wayfarer and its associates have violated federal and California state law by retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns.”

“Now, the defendants will answer for their conduct in federal court. Ms Lively has brought this litigation in New York, where much of the relevant activities described in the Complaint took place, but we reserve the right to pursue further action in other venues and jurisdictions as appropriate under the law,” the statement read further.

Previously, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Commission, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.

In her lawsuit, the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum shared the alleged chats of Baldoni with his publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan, planning a smear campaign against Lively, with a reference to the one against Hailey Bieber. She also alleged that ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star attempted to tarnish her image after he called up a meeting in which she brought along her actor husband, Ryan Reynolds, to address ‘repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour’ by the director and a producer on the set of the Box Office hit.

However, Baldoni’s legal team had denied the allegations, terming them ‘categorically false’. The team claimed they hired a crisis manager because Lively had threatened to derail the film unless her demands were met.